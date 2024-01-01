TCU is unlike any other school I've seen in the way they treat their incoming freshmen. As an incoming student, you get the opportunity to go on Frog Camp, go through Orientation, and do Frogs First. In each of these experiences, you are put in a group of new students like yourself with 2 current TCU students and a faculty member. Frog Camp and Orientation are before school even starts which allows you to know people before coming to campus! You get to have a group of students who you know and who know you, so you see people you know all the time even within the first week of being on campus. That's community. Frog camp is optional, but you should totally do it! There are choices of where you want to go and what you want to do (the ones in TX are free), and you get to bond and have awesome dance parties! If I could, I would love to do frog camp every year!