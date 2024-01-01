YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas Christian University (TCU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
04:06
Day in the life at tcu
TCU students are always involved and you will never feel like you have nothing to do here! On this day, I took you guys to class with me, ran into a friend from frog camp, and talked a bit about the rest of my day. TCU students love hanging out on campus, and you're bound to see someone you know walking to and from classes!
00:59
Meet anna and hear about campus life
Anna is one of my good friends at TCU and she is involved in a bunch of clubs. We are standing in front of the founders statue, where a bunch of clubs tend to gather to pass out fliers, donuts, coffee, or even just to raise awareness for their events. This area as well as the commons are always alive with student organizations. There is plenty to do at TCU and you will have your selection of organizations to get involved with.
01:25
Meet me :d
Hey guys! My name is Lauren Rasmussen, and I am a freshman at Texas Christian University (aka TCU). I'm a business major with a fitness minor, and I love TCU! Hopefully you can join me for this adventure and explore campus!
02:08
Rees-jones
Rees-Jones is an academic building tied to international affairs, politics, and sustainability! It is my favorite building for studying in since everything is so high-tech and there is so much natural light coming in! It's also attached to the library which is a huge plus when it gets colder.
03:03
Tcu traditions
TCU always has something to do, and we have a couple awesome traditions like lighting the Christmas tree, Game Day, and fall and spring concerts! Our homecoming parade is also so much fun! You can totally feel the Horned Frog School Spirit alive on campus! And TCU never fails to go all out organizing fun for all ages!
02:23
Welcome to tcu!
Hey guys! Welcome to TCU! I am so excited to help you explore TCU! We are a mid-size university with about 9,000 undergrads, making it a personal, private university with a fantastic sports community. There are a plethora of majors (linked here: https://admissions.tcu.edu/Academics/Areas-of-Study/). The community is so close here, and the weather is wonderful with sunny skies and occasional showers.
03:19
First year experience
TCU is unlike any other school I've seen in the way they treat their incoming freshmen. As an incoming student, you get the opportunity to go on Frog Camp, go through Orientation, and do Frogs First. In each of these experiences, you are put in a group of new students like yourself with 2 current TCU students and a faculty member. Frog Camp and Orientation are before school even starts which allows you to know people before coming to campus! You get to have a group of students who you know and who know you, so you see people you know all the time even within the first week of being on campus. That's community. Frog camp is optional, but you should totally do it! There are choices of where you want to go and what you want to do (the ones in TX are free), and you get to bond and have awesome dance parties! If I could, I would love to do frog camp every year!
04:02
Tcu athletics go frogs!
TCU is a D1 school with top ranking athletics. At one point this year, we were the only school in collegiate sports to be in the top 10 in basketball, football, and baseball. Sports are a huge draw for students, and for good reason - there is so much school spirit inspired and shown at the games! Get ready to be a part of the purple sea!
01:20
Study abroad at tcu
TCU's mission statement includes creating global citizens. TCU loves sending students abroad, and a lot of students do choose to study abroad. Students choose to study abroad at different times though. Mostly the spring semester of junior year (since you won't be missing football season). But there are plenty of options to choose from. Your advisors will help you along the way, and if you don't see the country that you want to study abroad in, you can petition and then go study abroad in that area.
04:05
Inside scharbauer hall and a typical classroom!
Scharbauer Hall is home to the Honors College at TCU. Being a part of honors has it's perks like early class registration and living in Milton Daniel as well as smaller class sizes for honors classes. But a plethora of classes occur in Scharbauer, and this video gives a look into some TCU classrooms.
Texas Christian University (TCU)
00:59
Meet anna and hear about campus life
Anna is one of my good friends at TCU and she is involved in a bunch of clubs. We are standing in front of the founders statue, where a bunch of clubs tend to gather to pass out fliers, donuts, coffee, or even just to raise awareness for their events. This area as well as the commons are always alive with student organizations. There is plenty to do at TCU and you will have your selection of organizations to get involved with.
Texas Christian University (TCU) 2901 S University Dr
Texas Christian University (TCU) Amon G. Carter Stadium
04:02
Tcu athletics go frogs!
TCU is a D1 school with top ranking athletics. At one point this year, we were the only school in collegiate sports to be in the top 10 in basketball, football, and baseball. Sports are a huge draw for students, and for good reason - there is so much school spirit inspired and shown at the games! Get ready to be a part of the purple sea!
Texas Christian University (TCU) Frog Fountain
03:03
Tcu traditions
TCU always has something to do, and we have a couple awesome traditions like lighting the Christmas tree, Game Day, and fall and spring concerts! Our homecoming parade is also so much fun! You can totally feel the Horned Frog School Spirit alive on campus! And TCU never fails to go all out organizing fun for all ages!