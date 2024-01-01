YOU'RE WATCHING
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Dining & Food
Explaining meal equiv free food
In this video, I explain what MEAL EQUIV is at TCNJ. It is $8 that you can spend at other locations at campus. These spots include Traditions, The Stud, and Starbucks. Personally, I wish we had more options but there's always GrubHub!!
Tdubs the travers/ wolfe diner
Take a look inside TDubs, the restaurant located inside the freshman towers. The serve all types of food and drinks here to fulfill late night cravings. You can use your points here although beware, don't waste all your points here the first couple of weeks and then be struggling with what you have left for the rest of the semester.
Food options at eik!!!!
Take a look inside TCNJ's dining hall, Eickoff, or what we call Eik. They offer different stations of food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The food here is okay, I think it could use some improvements but I still eat here almost every day. It has new vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a gluten- free section.
