The College of Saint Rose Campus

11:34
Typical night hanging out in campus for me: basic
Jasmine Gold Campus
So this is an explanation of the stuff I do on campus as well as some of the stuff that’s available as well as some footage from BASIC One of my clubs on campus.
11:07
About the town:downtown tour
Jasmine Gold Campus
This is a tour of the best places in downtown Albany.
01:18
Main campus quad tour
Campus
Hey! In this video I show a chill day on the campus green. I'm here early for school so not many have showed up yet. Usually there's more people/activity!
09:56
Campus quad/ campus green
Jasmine Gold Campus
A walk around the campus quad known as the campus green and the sourounding buildings. We also discuss the blue light security system.
03:51
Student interview
Campus
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Xavier about himself and his thoughts about the campus!
03:15
Student interview
Campus
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Calvin about his experience on campus and how he likes it!
03:49
Tour of indoor athletic spaces
Jasmine Gold Campus
This a tour of the indoor athletic spaces in the EAC.
01:23
Night out on campus / hangout with friends
Campus
Hey! In this video I show a couple of the night events we have on campus every year which my friends and I typically hang out at
01:43
Introduction jasmine the college of saint rose
Jasmine Gold Campus
An Introduction where you'll get to know Jasmine, your Campus Reel Tour Guide!
33:52
What i do off campus: sunday morning at church
Jasmine Gold Campus
This is an example of a service at my small church, One Church, in Clifton Park NY. Enjoy.
The College of Saint Rose

The College of Saint Rose 1001 Madison Ave

01:38
Landmark 2: madison ave garden and campus photo shoots
Jasmine Gold Campus
This is my semi secret garden on Madison Ave that I love to hang out in plus pics from a photo shoot done on campus in the fall.

The College of Saint Rose 1003 Madison Ave

02:42
Music academic building (tour of massry)
Academics
Hey! In this video I show one of the academic buildings on campus students must see. It's a common/popular building on campus!

The College of Saint Rose 930 Madison Ave

01:51
My morning routine!
Campus
Hey! In this video I show my typical casual morning routine. It differs depending on my class schedule day but this is the jist :)
02:25
Introduction/about me!
Dorms
Hi! This is my first video giving an introduction about myself and the campus of Saint Rose. I filmed this the day I moved in so hope you enjoy :)
