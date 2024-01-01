YOU'RE WATCHING
The College of Saint Rose Campus
Typical night hanging out in campus for me: basic
So this is an explanation of the stuff I do on campus as well as some of the stuff that’s available as well as some footage from BASIC One of my clubs on campus.
Main campus quad tour
Hey! In this video I show a chill day on the campus green. I'm here early for school so not many have showed up yet. Usually there's more people/activity!
Campus quad/ campus green
A walk around the campus quad known as the campus green and the sourounding buildings. We also discuss the blue light security system.
Student interview
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Xavier about himself and his thoughts about the campus!
Student interview
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Calvin about his experience on campus and how he likes it!
Night out on campus / hangout with friends
Hey! In this video I show a couple of the night events we have on campus every year which my friends and I typically hang out at
Introduction jasmine the college of saint rose
An Introduction where you'll get to know Jasmine, your Campus Reel Tour Guide!
The College of Saint Rose
The dining hall!
Hey! In this video I give a quick tour of our main campus dining hall on a casual day.
Goodbye outro
Hey! In this video I give some advice to future students who are entering college or wanting to come to Saint Rose and I give a nice good bye and thank you message for watching my videos <3
Campus sanctuary tour
Hey! In this video I show around our college sanctuary. I explain who attends and how it's open to everyone of any faith or no faith. I even explain why we have it on our campus and how our campus used to be.
Campus city life!
Hey! In this video I go around the main street of the city where Saint Rose is located and show food places and talk about the school/weather!
Camelot cafe tour!
Hey! In this video I show around the Camelot cafe which is another eating option on campus.
The College of Saint Rose 1001 Madison Ave
The College of Saint Rose 1003 Madison Ave
The College of Saint Rose 930 Madison Ave
My morning routine!
Hey! In this video I show my typical casual morning routine. It differs depending on my class schedule day but this is the jist :)