The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So now that you've all seen the campus, I'm sure you all want to go here so bad. Uh, my one piece of advice for the university freshman year matters. I think the most important thing you Khun D'Oh, is don't forget to have fun freshman year, But definitely make sure you put in effort in in your first semester here. I didn't try hard as I could the first semester and didn't do so hot. I, uh I regret it now that I'm trying to, you know, get a really good g p a to graduate for it. The best piece of advice I could give to an incoming freshman.