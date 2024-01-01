College week in my life | University of Alabama The University of Alabama (UA)

College School Supplies Haul | Junior Year The University of Alabama (UA)

What NOT to being to college The University of Alabama (UA)

College week in my life, juice cleanse, Mac n Phis The University of Alabama (UA)

Sorority Photoshoot, Super Bowl, Weekend in my college life The University of Alabama (UA)

College week in my life with the flu + Rosewe Review and Haul The University of Alabama (UA)

Q&A, Going to college at Bama, Being in a sorority, Sports broadcasting majors, etc The University of Alabama (UA)

College week in my life at the University of Alabama The University of Alabama (UA)

Productive college week in my life | University of Alabama The University of Alabama (UA)

College move in day vlog pt. 2 University of Alabama basketball game + exploring campus The University of Alabama (UA)

Where I applied to college, got accepted, and chose! The University of Alabama

College Move in Day Vlog pt. 1 University of Alabama The University of Alabama (UA)

Big/Little Reveal, Sorority Initiation The University of Alabama (UA)

Sorority Party, A Day, Darty, Rounders, Sisterhood Retreat The University of Alabama (UA)

The differences in Alabama and EKU | My experiences The University of Alabama (UA)

College School Supplies Haul The University of Alabama (UA)