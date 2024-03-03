Bus tour of sorority row
Here is a riding tour of a few of the many sorority houses here at UA. One of them shown is being built at the moment which is the one right next to the stadium.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'll be putting more videos up after this one to show you what came day is like said they're currently in the spring semester. I have some videos from last list that I can show you that I took. Here's some more that sorority houses best you could see through the window. This last one, the white one on the corner right there is fine you. I wish I could be out of bus right now to show you how they really are. Because you really couldn't tell No..