The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm just gonna, like, insert the clip after I do the intro of like, what happened when I tried to film with her in the room, It was literally, so hard. Then I was just like, this is so bad. Like, she can't be laughing the whole time, So I'm just gonna, like, put the clip in here. 50,000 college friend ask have todo so stay so artsy like when a life is good T shirt that unicorn behind me on a woman. Oh, uh yeah, Now I'm home and I'm just gonna, like refill mint. I made one last year going into my freshman year of college and just gonna link it down below. That way, if you guys want to watch it and let kind of compare the things that I bought for my freshman year and then the things that I'm buying for my sophomore years, you could just see, like what I didn't use and what I found useful because I bought it again this year. So the first thing I'm gonna go through is things that I bought that I still had from last year. That either bought last summer or sometime during the past two semesters that either didn't find useful are didn't use or I just had too much off. I bought a pack of paper clips that I literally never touched. I mean, I'm not even next year, so I'm gonna go ahead and take him with me. Another thing that I bought last year that I'm taking back with me this year is this color pins. I bought them solely because in the back of my mind, I was like, Oh, I'm gonna color coat my notes. I have this stapler from last year which I did find useful sometimes that I would have papers that I wouldn't submit it on long that I would have to take to the teacher printed out. Then I have all these staples left over from last year, which shows you like how little I use my stapler. I think the only thing I really used it for was to hang pictures like that up on my wall because where we had, like, the cinder block walls, I couldn't like thumbtack pictures into the wall or like it was really complicated. So I just put double sided tape on the back of him and put him on my walls like that. The next thing actually bought these two from Target the other day, and then I had this and this left over from last year. Some of them are colored, and some of them are why I remember I bought these last summer, hoping that I would have that professor. I was like, Oh, yeah, I'm gonna get these big ones that never had that Professor And I never needed the big ones, too, just like study with So just the little ones will probably do it. I always wrote everything done, but I was doing during the week on that plane and I let my Dr Rice marker draw out at the very end of the this Mr. So I bought two new ones and I didn't realize that had the actually really pretty dire is murder. So that's probably what I'm gonna use for doesn't do that. What's my haul from last year? These are my favorite pencils. One thing I haven't bought you as a play nurse, I was just gonna show you guys my player from last year. This year I think I'm gonna get a little bigger one like the Lily Pulitzer or something. I blacked the way that this plainer had actual pounder And it had where you can write down things because you're gonna have so much going on in college that, like, you're definitely not be able to fit into those little squares. Need to put your life in a player because it'll help you start organize and like, once you get in the habit of putting stuff in here and then checking it like you'll just find yourself it's just gonna be so much easier on yourself. What do I use? I think having two folders or, you know, three or whatever is a good number because a lot of times you're gonna have professors that we'll give you handouts for you to study or like print off. If you're not the type of person that can study through the computer, you're gonna have to bring him out and you'll need to keep a man. A lot of times, if they'll give you handouts to work on homework and you need to put him somewhere, you'll just have these folders handy. A corner will rip little pockets on the inside as faras like rotting and taking notes. A lot of times my papers were too big to fit in there, which is why I recommend getting like a separate folder. I think that two notebooks is plenty enough, especially for one semester, because especially if you get one five subject or 25 subject, because like I said, like you're gonna put a paper, most of your homework and the summits are gonna be on the computer anyways. What I don't demand is you're getting a binder and filling it with looseleaf paper, because then you're just gonna be making a lot of noise. Unlike opening and shutting your bonder and it's gonna be heavy and like taking up extra space in your backpack Races like a little notebook is just much more convenient. This is my vonder from last year and I just kind of put pictures and it could block that they fall down on this home. Your book will actually be three hole punch and I've had people ask me questions like like What do you mean? You put a book like in a Bonder? I've never had a boat that comes not attached, so I wanted to just like leave this in here for this video. It'll be your actual, but because you're not gonna be able to keep up with a loose leaf book if it's not in abundance because, you know, that's like how many pages is It's like 430 pages that you would just be having to hold, try to keep together and it wouldn't work. Yeah, that's everything that I bought for school this year. Definitely made for school and, like kindergarten and elementary And then, like you get to high school, needed and no, but for every class and then you get to college and I just don't think you need that much? Because a lot of college work is on a laptop. You can think of any more advice videos for college that you want to say for made, then comment them down below.