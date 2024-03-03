The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So when it comes to residents, Hall's a few more notes to make. So you've got the choice of sweet style traditional or apartment style. So the most expensive being apartment, because that's the only one that comes with a full size kitchen and then sweet styles. I'm looking for one rank below that because you get your own bedroom and everything. You don't get a kitchen except in my building at sweet style, and we have kitchens on the second and fourth floor and then you have traditional, which is living with another roommate in your actual room, which I don't prefer. So I know a lot of friends that live like that, and they love it, so it's really up to you.