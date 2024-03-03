The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So when you walk right in the doors, this is what you see. I see a little dining room table and a living room fully furnished with couches and in entertainment center and little side table. Then in the kitchen, little kitchenette got full size fridge. It also comes with the microwave and the kitchen sink. Of course, as you can see, we've got a whole leading this way and a hole leading That way we'll take you over this way because it's the same on both sides. Got a kitchen sink? I mean a path room saying I don't know why I did that bathroom sink and enough space for two people. Harness! We've got the bathroom with the shower. So getting my room When you come inside you can see to the right. You've got George Bass, right? Here, where I keep my ran Qiu and Dan. You have set up with my binders and school supplies right here, armed and there's my bed, which, as you can see, it's lofted from the ground. It's pretty, pretty high up more than a normal bed, and we've got some pictures up there that are decorated with it also comes with a full size dresser. So you all set with that three big drawers and that's about it.