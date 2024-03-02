The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a freshman here at U A. And this week I'm just going to be showing you all around the Alabama campus and showing you what has to offer so a little bit about me. I'm a biology major with a minor and Kim and don't see an honors college. I have joined clubs like Environmental Council and just things of that nature from Mobile, Alabama. So not too far a little bit about the school is that there's thirty eight thousand three hundred ninety two people enrolled for the fall. So if you're looking for a big school like I wass, this might be the place for you. Forty point one percent an out of state is fifty six point seven percent. So you're going to get a lot of diversity on this campus. Yeah, I'm just ready to take you through out my week.