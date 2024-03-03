The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Guys, I have a few more things to talk about when it comes to living arrangements. So all styles feature TWENTYFOURSEVEN Community desk, Bottom floor. So dollar fifty to wash and then dollar fifty to drive. Honestly, not that bad. Um, uh, c one weird thing I was going to talk about. So you're not going to get your mail to your, uh, apartment or anything. Then for a selection process, you can either choose to you're living with, or you can have you a period up with someone or multiple people.