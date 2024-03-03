The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Some people think it's pronounced JD because of the wine. Just like walking in and not know in a single soul, basically, you know, you show up with occasionally you're gonna run into one or two people that, you know, maybe you might know a couple of frat boys in that fraternity. If that makes sense, there's definitely a lot more people that go to every party. You is kind of the same way just because you walk in and it's all the same people all the time. So even like outside of parties on campus, in the dorms, you kind of always know somebody somewhere like If I would go work out at the rec center, there are always being multiple people that I knew at Ikea you not the case, it out of him at all. So you're more likely to know kind of like maybe a girl that's in your sorority or somebody at versus, like there's a classy, like 10 people. I guess it's just because the size difference in campus and whatnot like there's always gonna be more people. I'm not godly like, Do you people ever take a break? Eddie, you? There's only two. You'll have, like your handful of people that go out for Carrie of Young Tuesday and your handful of people to go out for whiskey Wednesday, your people to go out like on Thursdays when nothing's really going on. You know, like a lot of people go out Fridays and Saturdays, but not every weekend. You have multiple multiple frat parties going on in Tom, multiple people at the bars at a time, and it seems to always be packed out with like thousands of people at each place, kind of crazy how it works. Okay, so the last thing I want to say about the party's frat parties, any K u you have probably 5200 people, Max if they have a huge party, but normally about 50 50 to 70 I guess at Alabama, frat parties are crazy packed out. They have these huge mansions and thousands of people at the parties in, like a lot of time. Like you have all these start ease and it's just like vast amounts of people, like so many people versus parties, that he kur a lot smaller. You just have people that are in the frat working door just to make sure somebody that's like, not in the frat doesn't get in. So you do have people that, like pick you up and take you to the party when Alabama, you have to uber or walk, but we don't have a burner German, not really not like big Anyways, you might have a couple people that do it. Even read the other day that Tesco's and now has like more people living in it than Birmingham. What? I don't know how many students they seek, but I probably said, like 400 or so even like me not being an engine, as I do have classes with, like, 200 plus people in them. When you got a K you, you're Jim Ed. Classes are like 60 people. It could have been anywhere from 40 to 60 because I don't remember exactly, But there was like a good amount of students in there, But then I definitely had way more classes where there were like 10 10 to 20 people. I kind of figured all my classes would have, like at least 100 people. Once you get further into your major, you have smaller class is kind of the same both, and I feel like a lot of people think that a smaller college year professor is more likely to know your name or you're more likely tablet one on one time with them. Kate, you When you're in a class with 10 people, it's easier for the professor to remember you to talk to you, to know your face versus when you're in a class with 203 100 people. I don't think that's really much of a difference that people always expect, because I always thought that, like I would have a better relationship with my professors at a smaller college. That's kind of weird ratio have to two professors that are still in graduate school, and I know a lot of people that do have cried students as their professors. Somebody people come from around the world and somebody will come from in state. You love the people, you love the camp, you love it and you're obsessed with it. I guess in a way, that's really not the case for UK. You you definitely have so many people that do love it that I also know of a lot of people that hate on it. They love it and they hated at the same time, You know what I mean? That was kind of me, always lived the people at UK. You hated the campus, hated Richmond and hated a lot of things about it. Okay? You A lot of people went to college with me when I graduated at Ikea, you and a lot of people came after my freshman year from Harlan to Ikea. It was so nice to have people as a freshman coming in that I already knew that, went there and have people coming in with me so that we could always kind of, like, go places together and like we made our own friends. You never had to make them alone because you always had people with you. So that's probably honestly like this second biggest difference for me was like no and so many people coming into it versus not knowing anybody all coming into it. You might know, look, one or two people, but vast majority of you aren't gonna know anyone. Versus if you were to stay home in your own town or your own state, you would know so many people at that college. The last thing I write down, which is also a big difference, is the culture and the diversity of people Obama versus the people that he kept you Like. I said, most people that you care you come from in state or as a rounding state, like a lot of people come from Ohio and the and the things like that you do, you do have your people from out of state, and you do have a couple people from out of the country. Everyone's kind of not the same kind of the same, you know what I mean? There's definitely still different culture diversity there, but not half is much Obama elders in the South, and people come from all over the states. People just come from everywhere and then yet you don't people come from out of the country. I have a girl that I made really good friends with more my classes and she was adopted from Russia so that you do have, like so many different people and different tops people you get to meet just from so many people coming from like all over the world versus everyone coming from the same state.