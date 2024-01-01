Sign Up
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
The University of British Columbia (UBC)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

A Day in the Life with Alexa at The University of British Columbia


A Day in the Life with Alexa at The University of British Columbia

Alexa's Intro Ponderosa Commons Student Residence

Wreck Beach Acadia Beach

Jumpstart Foreshore Trail

Interview with Grace Place Vanier Student Residence

UBC dorms Warren Field

Vanier Dorm Tour! Place Vanier Student Residence

Tuum Est: It's Yours Martha Piper Plaza

The Water Fountain, Minus the Water Martha Piper Plaza

The Big E Beaty Biodiversity Museum

UBC's location Ken Woods Field

Meet Indigo & Henry! They talk about why they love UBC. AMS Student Nest

Buchanan Buildings Buchanan Block D Building

Meet Abby! And Learn About The Arts One Program Walter C. Koerner Library

BirdCoop Gym BirdCoop Fitness Centre

Alexa on the Roof of The Nest Pre-Block Party AMS Conferences & Catering at UBC

Ponderosa Classroom & Class Size Ponderosa Commons Student Residence

Vantage College Classrooms Orchard Commons Student Residence

A Day in Yaletown Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen

A Look at Marine Drive Marine Drive Residence - Simon K.Y. Lee

Granville Street Vogue Theatre

Virtuous Pie: Alexa's Favorite Restaurant on Campus Virtuous Pie

Vanier Dining Hall Place Vanier Student Residence

Alexa Shows the Rose Garden UBC Rose Garden Parkade

Vanier Commonsblock Place Vanier Student Residence

A Look at The Most Relaxing Spot on Campus Nitobe Memorial Garden

A Tour of Wesbrook Village Wesbrook Village Welcome Centre

Alexa's Bike Advice UBC Real Estate Division

A Quick Look In Sauder UBC Sauder School of Business

Alexa's Fav Study Spot UBC Bookstore

Thanks & See You at UBC! Martha Piper Plaza

