The University of Tampa (UT) Campus

03:06
An interview with bree
Lily Wiggle Academics
Bree, a freshman at UT, discusses life here and her experience with sports and clubs.
03:47
My favorite places on and off campus
Holly Myers Campus
Here are some of my favorite places on and off campus!
00:48
The sports culture and tour of field at ut
Lily Wiggle Campus
UT does not have Division I sports, so the school doesn't have much of a sports culture. Our field is used for soccer and the occasional movie night.
01:34
A tour of plant park
Lily Wiggle Campus
Plant Park is a student favorite. It's a great place to study, bring your lunch or just literally hang (in a hammock). It's right on the river and across the stream from downtown so it can be a little noisy but it makes up for it with the view. Since it's so pretty, there are always many photographers and their subjects taking pictures on the weekends among the many students who like to spend their Saturday afternoons napping by the water.
03:00
Tour of fitness center
Lily Wiggle Campus
Welcome to UT's brand new Fitness and Recreation Center. Two floors tall, this building is home to many cardio and strength machines, as well as many classrooms which house about 50 group exercises held every week. While the building is conveniently located in the center of campus and is absolutely beautiful, it's usually pretty empty.
02:11
Tour of sykes college of business
Lily Wiggle Academics
The Sykes College of Business is rated number seven in the country for most valuable business school. It is three floors tall and full of updated classrooms. Watch Lily give an extensive tour of the building and what it has to offer.
02:43
Talk with princess, a senior at ut!
Lily Wiggle Academics
Meet Princess, a senior here at UT! In this interview she discusses some of the highlights of attending UT, as well as some of the challenges of navigating your four years here.
02:44
Why i chose university of tampa
Lily Wiggle Campus
Lily discusses the reasons she chose UT, including location and academics.
02:27
Highlights of campus
Lily Wiggle Campus
University of Tampa has a gorgeous campus that includes some must-see sights, such as the Chapel and the pool. Follow Lily along as she gives a tour of some of her favorite spots.
03:00
Plant hall and sykes school of business tours!
Holly Myers Campus
Plant Hall and Sykes are probably my favorite academic buildings on campus! Plant especially, they're both really beautiful and are both very important to the school
