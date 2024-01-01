Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

01:55
Bell center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
The William H. Bell Center is home to two performance gymnasiums, Hixon Natatorium, a two-level fitness center, a racquetball and squash court, a dance studio, and a sports performance center. The facility also boasts spacious locker rooms and a state-of-the-art athletic training room. The Bell Center serves as the core of Trinity’s athletic complex and is available to all Trinity students.
01:41
Senior ring ceremony at trinity with audrey herrera
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Audrey Herrera- Senior Ring Ceremony at Trinity University
01:30
Coates student center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Coates Student Center is one of the main hubs of campus life at Trinity University. Coates is home to many campus events and weekly student gatherings, including Nacho Hour and Milk and Cookies, and is a popular place for students to hang out, grab a bite, and study. 
01:57
Center for the sciences and innovation (csi) tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Home to eight academic departments, the McNair Scholars Program, and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Center for the Sciences and Innovation (CSI) is the campus hub for collaborative learning for all students at Trinity.
01:52
Trinity university's res hall tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Being a residential campus is central to Trinity University’s mission. Programs and activities through Residential Life address the transition of new students to the Trinity community and provide strategies for attaining academic success and exploration of identity. 

Students at Trinity are housed by academic year in the First-Year Area, Sophomore College, or the Upper‑Division Area, which includes the City Vista apartment complex. 

Trinity University

