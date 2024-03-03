The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Ryan Braiding, and I'm a freshman here at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. I'm majoring in computer science, and I'm here to take you through my everyday alive and show you what it's like to be a student on campus Gonna be showing you What I do is part of my daily routine, where I study where I hang out and some of the really cool landmarks and other significant places on campus. The time we're done, you would know if this college is right for you or not, and you'll know why I love it so much.