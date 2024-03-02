The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So we're on the third floor of pickles and have to walk around people up here. Hopefully, there are people in it because I don't want a class. Okay, so there's no classical of this is what the average computer. All the computers on pretty much run whatever you need to. I don't know what the rules are for installing software with the I t department. Generally, has he covered? If you need to run something, probably I'll take care of it up there.