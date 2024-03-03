The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's really pretty trying to be too loud because there's people doing work in the hobby, usually right. If you look behind me, you'll see that there's one of the club's going on. They're always in here a couple times a week, right? The math classes here are pretty tough. You age has a very, very rigorous workload. Is that the right way to put it? The classes here are difficult. Um, your if you if you come here, you're gonna you're gonna learn you're going to get a very good education, but you're going to You're not gonna have a lot of free time. You're going to be pretty busy with classes, especially if you do engineering or computer science or one of the stem. It's it's quite a mouthful, but it's it's it's thorough and it's it's it's enjoyable. You feel like you're doing something purposeful and I'll tell you I'll tell you guys what it is. Like as a freshman, I've already networked with a lot of people. I know one freshman that already got a an internship at a rocket silo, which I went in on that I got it. I did get a pretty good job, but nothing nothing on that level. I'm right next to what's called the green wind, which is where they hold like ceremonies and stuff the parking garage right over there. I'll show you guys later we got a chick fil A and a Papa John's in a boars head, and then if you look behind me over there, it's just like a zoom in.