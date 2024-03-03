The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this is the university fitness center, and if I'm being honest, I never come here. You've got over here get like huge halls, weightlifting equipment, another stuff and you can't see it, but it goes all the way down. Then you've got It's not far we can get all sorts of healthy stuff for your post workout food. The athletes will see that and just understand what. People playing games get a really big gymnasium with a second floor full. It's very big, very clean, very well maintained then. What I'm about to show you guys is We have a pool, a full indoor pool. Very good for swimming exercises, you know, because pulls their pools are for swimming in other obvious statements like that. This This whole place is free if you are a full time student. So when you come here your first time, you'll need to show them your your schedule. Basically proving your full time What you do that they'll give you, like a little a little tag you keep with you scan it every time you come in and you're good. They also have personal trainers, which I didn't know until just now, which is very cool. It's your boy's trying to get in shape, you know? And then let's go ahead and look upstairs. Cardio machines, which is good because, you know, I like cardio. I'm not flexible, so I may want to check that out and then this is really cool right here. They've gotten indoor running track on the second floor, right about the basketball court. You can come up here and run laps even if it's raining, and it's very nice. So this is pretty much the University Fitness center, and I'll show you guys the weight room again. A lot of people in there, very big, you're natural. Yeah, yeah, it's just It's a good old fitness center.