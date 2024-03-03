The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Welcome to the U of a campus rec center located on the south side of campus. In here, I do have policies that I'm going to have to follow in order. Keep the privacy of the students working out in here, and I don't want to get kicked out of school. So we're gonna put it is much as we can without getting in trouble. Basically, what? This is a free, enormous Jim four students. We have plenty of basketball courts and racquetball courts. We even have an indoor track that runs along one of our many basketball courts, which I think it's super awesome because it's far to sign way. Because glass is stressful, and it's good to work off that stress by working out way. Have a outdoor rec center where we have a huge rock climbing wall, which is second best to our ginormous pool, where you can come out and lay out by the pool with friends or swim some labs. Something else that's really awesome offered here at the wreck is we do have equipment rental and not just for working out way. Have a rental equipment for hitting Mount Lemmon and you could go camping. Have they a wide variety of classes that their campus record offers, So you definitely have to come and check it out. This is the many reasons you need to come to you of a hit the campus wreck.