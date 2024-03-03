The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So today's the day I'm finally moving away to college today, and that's really crazy to say right now. I think it's starting to finally hit me, like, now that, like, I wanna be with you. It's really weird nerves account cannon, but I'm still super recited. Yeah, so today's Friday and tomorrow's technically my moving day. We're driving out to Arizona today and that same hotel tonight and then ready to move in that tomorrow morning. So ready to get on the road and start this new venture. It's officially moving day, so we're leaving our hotel right now. Then where can I go to campus and move in? Because when I move in time, is that 45? And it's about fine. This is what are they made us put our names on the door. Okay, so everything's kind of long is my We're gonna move our furniture, though. We decided to move our bed so This is how they list. I don't show you everything because that would be in my dorm tour video. This is basically overview of how we did my bed on her bed. We just have to hang up our pictures and all of our division and stuff, and I will be good too. So we came to tell you right now to pick up any of our life. Last minute thing on, I swear, everyone here is a college we just needed to get command ships, and then extra cash buys and then paper towels. We just hung up these pictures along my head here, and then we strong some life, and I forgot about it. I just said bye to my parents and those super weird, like now, officially on my own Crazy. Anyway, if you guys like this video, be sure to give it a thumbs up and subscribe down below. If you haven't already, Here's don't forget my upcoming video and.