I'm going to be filming my college week in my life here at the U of A. And I'm so excited to share my week with you guys every week. I have so much to do, and this week's no exception That's gonna be so much fun right now. So it's about like, 9 a.m. right now. I'm just gonna go back to my dorm, take a nice up on, then continue. I did so I think in here like a lawn mower and really quickly. You know, I haven't filled my like dorm tour yet. I'm, like, holding off on that just because I'm waiting for the big little week, just in case I need to add more decorations to my room and just like finishing up everything. Yes, I'm holding off on that, but you will see it soon. Just look up from my nap and I'm gonna go head over to my sorority house to go eat lunch. I'm gonna go eat over there in the class at once. Okay? So I'm heading over to my Spanish class right now, some done for the day. So I'm just gonna head back to my dorm and do a little bit of homework and then head up to the gym, right? So I just still a little bit my home mark. Now I'm just gonna head over to our rec center to work out because our gym is so nice. Then after that, we have dinner and chapter, and we also find out our theme of our date dash tonight. So today I have three classes, my sight class, Spanish and English. So I just got done with my psych class until here, and right now I'm just gonna go my story house for lunch. So I just got out of my Spanish class and I'm going back to upper feet to do my homework before my next class. Then yesterday at chapter, we found out our theme of our date dashes Thursday, and it's Coachella versus Country wonderful for me. It's like stage coach, some super excited, probably going country like I have in stocks. Right? So I just got back from class and didn't hear from the house. I just have my a t m class chicken app, and I'm on my way toe off a few for lunch. So I just got out of my two classes, so I'm done for the day. So I'm just gonna go head back over to off a feed to do some more homework and then have dinner. So it's currently 9 p.m. And I'm making myself go to the gym. I'll be lost do tonight, and then go back to my dorm, go to sleep, and then tomorrow Thursday and I was gonna be super fun to be the start of a really fun weekend. Okay, so today I have three classes and I look horrible, but I literally aware, like, T shirts and roll. A good thing about college is just gonna head over to my psych class. So I just got out of class, and I'm just gonna head over to out for lunch. I just got a class, and I'm just gonna have a back door and get ready. Yes, I just got back from the game and today's Friday. It's like I saw I had the date dash last night. Basically, all I did today was just do homework and a good any tailgates one because I had a lot of work to do. Two because there wasn't a big things happening and they will probably be more things tomorrow's like. Today was like a break today, and I'm just gonna go to bed now. Okay? So I just got back from the pool party and I'm starving someone to go to Portland. Someone just go there and eat some food and then just have a chill night. So I just got back from our remember retreat for my sorority. Anyway, I hope you guys like to sink an average week in my life here. You ve if you enjoy, be sure to commit a thumbs up and subscribe down below. If you have it ready and I'll see you guys on my next video.