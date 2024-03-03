The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Random perks about being on a university campus is someone is always walking their dogs somebody with their puppies. Another cool thing about U of A that they offer in order Teo off like, of course, support psychology. It's scientifically proven that hunting dogs produces airstrips level. So the dean's office has dogs that come in like once a week way just missed it. I was going to take you to go put the dogs, but we just saw a dog get away. So if you have a dog, go ahead. Bring your dog here. We'll put your dog even if you're not coming to school here. If you do have a daughter and you go to school here, bring your dog anyway.