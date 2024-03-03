The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So before rushing always knew that I wanted to be in a sorority, so I didn't know quite a few things about recruitment, how it worked, and the sororities at my school and going into the first tip is going to be to be open minded So even though I didn't know love authorities, a huge, huge thing for me was to still be open minded. I genuinely wanted to find a house where I felt the most at home at the most comfortable and felt that true sisterhood up. So I really wanted to make sure I was open minded and found that and not just have a priest idea this house, I'm gonna be in nothing like I did not want to have that mindset, and you definitely should not have a mind set that I'm willing to be this house or not at all, because nine times out of 10 that doesn't work out, and you're having a really recruitment if you have that mindset, so just be very open and truly get to know the girls in each sorority and things that you want to make sure you bring Thio. Recruitment is like water and men and theater and perfume and stuff on coffee filters for blotting your slip off and stuff before you go into the houses. We were in line before we went to the house, and all of our seas were like Who needs a man who needs a couple there? You need some perfume like they got you covered. How I felt in the houses That just makes it really easily. So when you're doing your selections, you know usually what you want to rank them because it's gonna be very overwhelming when you see all of 13 houses and you're like, I don't remember we talked about I don't remember anything about this house that will happy a lot with how you wanna write them. Once you're like out there about to go into your first house, those nerves just like go away and you're like, Okay, like I'm actually super excited for this. All the houses will open up their doors at the exact same time on grow, and they will all be doing their chance and their doors songs. These girls were more nervous and already in their houses like, No, we're so much more nervous, but because I knew that actually helped me. So before going into my first house to go, who I was talking to was a sophomore and I could tell she was very nervous. You just respond with an answer you want actually elaborate on your answer and have a normal conversation and ask them questions because as much as they're trying to get to know you, you're trying to get to know them. Fine, what house is gonna be best for you? So don't just treat as them just asking you questions. Block the questions I asked them was, what was your favorite memory in the house? What made them choose her sorority? And did they always know that they wanted to rush? So their answers will really help you be like, Oh, that's why they wanted to install Ready? That's what I'm looking for. If you haven't seen her video, she goes to your bandages and a sorority at my school as well, and her video actually taught me long, going through recruitment and what's very true that, she said, was that a lot of the houses are constantly hearing and they ask you how you're doing. So before going into a crew, I had talked to people about like what houses like I was interested in. I heard so many bad rumors about all these houses. I'm like, What house does this this house exists? So I heard that before going into recruitment and then when I was actually in line before meeting the houses. So many girls talk and they're all saying stuff about how sick stuff about this house and you don't involve itself in that all. I do not be talking badly about other houses and do not be spreading rumors houses because just seriously never know what a house is like until you're actually in it. Now we're all talking about the house, like people would, like, bash it. I'm like, I'm like like, I really like that house. Like it was super weird, but honestly sucked when people would talk about about a house, especially if you liked it. Why would I want to be a part of a house like that? You see, almost all the things that I had heard about these houses were all false, like none of them were true. That's why I'm so glad that I didn't let the rumors affect my recruitment process because you're gonna hear stuff, probably about all the houses. This process is about you and everyone's different and you're finding the house that's best for you. So just remember that another thing is that if you already know that you're going into a house that you really decided that you don't like. No matter what, you need to give your full respect every person you talk to in the house because it will work so hard to put on recruitment. So make sure you're respecting everyone in the house and you also want to stay away from talking about boys and booze. You know these boys in this fraternity or how much you like to party like they don't care about that they're there to get to know you. So make sure you use your I see as the week goes on and you're struggling to make your decisions, just know that you'll feel something when you're in the house that you're meant to be in and like, trust your gut because that never fails and you'll definitely know where you're meant to be. So when I got in the house and I'm in, that was like a superstar, Oh, moment. Just trust your gut because you'll know house you're meant to be in like I ride in a lot of so that you're gonna cry and a lot of people cry. Tears like good or bad, like you're definitely gonna cry into recruitment and something else on my arse he helped me with when I was trying because I was struggling between two houses twisting week like I was like they were neck and neck, and I did not know which one to choose. The one thing that my RC told me was when you're in line at the house before going to prep or whatever, look around and see these girls and see if you could see yourself being friends with these girls. So when I was actually in drink Pop, I was trying to think, Okay, could I see myself with these girls? And when I was impressed with the house and I'm an we were all talking and it was so fun, like, okay, actually see myself being friends of these bills. When I was in line at the other house, I wasn't really like bonding with the other girls, So that was like an indicated right waiting to choose my house. So you're also like struggling with which house to choose. Don't feel like you have to know a lot off before going in like I did because most of my friends knew nothing and going to sorority recruitment, it could still worked out for them. So you don't need to know a lot about recruitment, a lot of ways that it's better because you're more open minded and you don't have any ideas about the houses.