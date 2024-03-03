The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So something else that I really want to talk about is how I deal with going to school and doing with my workload as well as actually having a job. I totally feel for you if you have to have a job while you're going to school. It's saying like I do want to succeed in school. So I'm going Teo and I'm gonna do whatever it takes to succeed in school. So here's some of the tips that is really helped me in my success here at the University of Arizona while I have a job on the side. First and foremost, I really recommend utilizing the tools that you obey has to offer for you in a sense of utilizing these study rooms, which is what I'm in right now and coming in here. If you really cannot concentrate wherever you are, OK, get up and leave and go find a place where you can sit down in concentrate. You have a has a ton of places a Tana, Tana Tana places I cannot stress enough for you to come and for you to study and, like get down to business and knock your school work out of the way. Basically, what think tank is is tutors for free for students on the campus. They have tutors for pretty much anything that you can think of. Free tutoring at the thing they have so so much so many tools for you to use for them. So in order for you to do that, you have to really take the responsibility and take it upon yourself and take the initiative. They're handing you the tools, but they're not going to do the work for you. How to time manage is I take out these sticky notes and I pull out my agenda and I look at everything that I'm gonna have do that week, or maybe do in the next two weeks like a big project, especially you want to focus on because you don't want to be waiting for those last seconds to work on that huge project that you probably should have been working on for about a month. If I'm doing work out Sunday, Sunday, and on every single day I planned out today, I'm going to accomplish this lecture assignment. I'm going to read these chapters for this book for this class, I think you get the point. For every class you are scheduling the day that you are going to accomplish those assignments, this brings me to my third. Something that's really helped me to succeed is I am a very anxiety prone person, and I stress about stressing, if you are this kind of person or maybe you get really overwhelmed when you have a lot to do and a lot to think about, I totally get it. I totally understand this is something that helps me with these agendas and having good time management and writing down your assignments and what day you're going to accomplish them every single day. You're not going to think, Oh, crap, I have that huge paper due next week. I've got all of these things because, let me tell you, you're gonna have so many, so many assignments. If you wrote down a list of the assignments of everything you have do all semester long, your mind would be blown. There is so much that you have to dio, but instead of thinking it as this huge, huge picture, you need to think of it as today is Wednesday. Today I'm accomplishing whatever is on my Wednesday list. I'm not going to think about what's due next week. I'm only going to think about what I'm going to accomplish today. Today I'm accomplishing writing half of my five page paper tomorrow. Do not think about tomorrow today, because today you need to accomplish what today. That's really, really helped me keep my stress it down to a minimal. By doing all of these things, it's really helped me be able to manage going to school and going to work because it is really difficult. By doing this in accomplishing the things that I say that I'm going to publish at the time that I'm going to accomplish them, it keeps meat on track and it keeps my grades high. There's a reason that you came to the U. Of A. There's a reason you're going to get an education. If you need to study for an exam that's in two days and study for that exam police study for that exam, there will be another party. There's only one time that you can take these exams. There's only one time that you could do these assignments. It's gonna be for half of the credit or twenty percent of the credit, less than if you were to turn it in blind time instead of going to that party or instead of going out downtown or going to University Boulevard. Like I said, I have succeeded and done really well for my first year at the University of Arizona. By doing all of these things, I have dined tremendously, tremendously better than I thought I was going to DIO and I've had minimal breakdowns, which is that's the important thing here. So I really hope that you guys take these tips and just really dive into these things and really take advantage of all the tools that you have a has to offer because they do want you to succeed. Like I said before, they're going to hand you the tools, but they're not going to build a building for you.