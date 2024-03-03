The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Everyone's in today's video going to be telling you guys things I wish I knew before I went into college and partnering up with dorm essentials dot com. So the first thing that I wish I knew before going into college specifically at U of a was that I was going to uber as much as I did. You you're going to uber so much, and I did not expect that at all. Maybe for like your graduation or going away parties asking for like, uber gift cards, it's going to be super helpful. The next thing is waiting to buy textbooks, so a lot of people always tell you not to buy your books in the library in. The thing I didn't it was to wait to buy your textbooks. You're actually going to need it and talk to other people Have taken that class to see if you're gonna actually the textbook. The next thing that I wish I knew Woz that it's okay to get homesick. Every parts and That's just a realistic thing that you have to be aware of, and it's okay to be homesick and be sad. So many work went to it, and I wish I had known that Wells went through. I'm like, Okay, I'm not alone like other people are feeling this week, Thio. So before going to college is still many teachers and people had told me that colleges on Lee tests and that's on Lee. There are quizzes, project, things that will help your grade. If I have any regrets about my freshman year, the one thing is not Leave my door open in my dorm in the beginning of the year, I had heard this, but I wish I knew how important it actually Waas to leave your doors open in the beginning of the year because that's what everyone in your dorm gets to know each other. If you have your door closing your dorm and not being social and going out of your way to meet new people, then it's not gonna happen because as a semester goes on people and finding their groups. I would not be my dorm all day, but when I come back to my dorm and I would not want to be so sure at that point and just want to just have my door closed and just still on, watch Netflix do homework and things like that. Thio meet new people and have my door open in my dorm because as the year went on, I was like, How does one know each other like I don't know, like anyone on my floor, and that's something that I really wish I did have. So the next thing that I didn't know was that roommate issues, we're going to be so common. Personally, I didn't have any rooming issues, but so many of my friends had roommate issues and I did not know that so many people dealt with that. If things are still progressing to not get better, definitely talk to your R A and make changes to get out of that living situation. So the next thing that I wish I knew where that people were gonna go out as often as they did, I mention this other videos that I knew you was a party school. In the event of the year, people are super super open to making new friends. Aren't going to be the people that you're going to stick with the rest of the year There. Definitely a lot of people who I hung out with the beginning of the year, but we're not really close to now, and that's totally okay. Trust me, you'll find the group that you mesh with the most and the people who you want to surround yourself with. So the next thing that I didn't know was that during laundry was going to be as annoying as it is not actually doing what you've been doing laundry in college. A lot of times it's very, very busy or the dryers don't work or people will take your clothes out of the dryer. So to eliminate a lot of these issues, I would make sure you find a day where a lot of people aren't gonna be doing their laundry when they begin the year. War isn't going to be very busy, and I also make sure you keep track of the time. You put your laundry, and because people are trying to use the dryer, they will take out your clothes. If it's going to be our you check it and then come back and get it out. Jeez, because that's super super annoying those things that I genuinely did not know before coming into college. To be honest with you guys, I didn't know quite a few things because I love researching, so I probably went through like hundreds of these times of videos last summer, so I knew a good amount. I wanted to help you guys more with things that you guys should know. I would talk to about things that they wish they knew before coming to college. So the next thing is putting efforts into your past friendships. The next thing is that you're gonna spend a lot of money on food that is so true. Another thing is that it's okay to change your major. It's actually super super common for people to change their majors. Want to change your major and discover new things that you're passionate about, So just do whatever makes you happy and you'll be okay. Those are all the things that I wish I knew before going into college.