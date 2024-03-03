The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So in today's video is a what no one tells you about college video. If you guys are new here, I do a ton of different, like college related and lifestyle videos. I've mentioned this and other videos that before I entered college I feel like I knew quite a bit of stuff because I researched so much and wanted to know what I was getting myself into beforehand. So it's gonna be kind of like the truth about college Thio. Yeah, I wanted to make this video, you guys going to college this year and I thought you guys should know these things, then at least be prepared that these things do happen in college. Everyone has this idea that they're gonna be best friends with the roommate because it's the first person that they really get to know in college. This doesn't really happen to most people like it's pretty rare if you end up becoming best friends with your roommate, a lot of times like this doesn't happen. That's something that I would say is that you'll definitely have longer free time in college than you didn't probably in high school. The next thing is out, there are people for everything you want to do in college. I think that's what's great about colleges out there, so many people. It's so true, like if there's anything you want to do, there are people for that, and you never have to feel like I don't have friends who are interested in what I like or all that stuff because there are so many people in so many different people who shows same interests as you and for example, like a lot of people talk about how they don't really go to football games and stuff like that. So when they said like Oh, no, really go to the games, I'm like, Okay, I'm gonna make sure I go to every football game that I can So I definitely have my group of friends who go to every single football game because we both like to do that and there are people for that. So even though some people don't like doing certain things, will definitely find people who do enjoy doing the same things that you do. The fourth thing is the hook up culture in college. This is like, pretty obvious one of like obviously there is a pretty heavy hook up culture in college. The next thing is that people grow apart, and even when you're in college, I don't really think this would happen with like people I knew. So I became friends with the beginning of the year and not be my friends at the end of the year or people who are friends of freshmen. Obviously personal, like, especially the beginning of the events trying to find the people that they click with and the people that they mesh best with their so many people throwing at you at once that you're trying to navigate those different friendships and see which one you are actually people you wanna spend your time with and the people that you enjoy being around. The people you started off college with aren't gonna be the people you go through the rest of your college experience with, because there is someone in people. So that doesn't come So if you don't get that right away our freshman year and I just know that it takes time and you'll definitely find people, even if you haven't found them yet. The next thing is that it gets pretty lonely in college, which is like something I didn't expect would happen talking more about from my freshman experience because freshman year there were so many times where I felt really lonely. We're just crazy because I remember thinking like there's so many people around me like there's some people I know in my sorority and why do I still feel so lonely? But again, I think that comes with, like, not having an established group of friends. Yeah, took me a long time, my freshman year to kind of find, like I hung out with so many different groups of people but didn't really find my core group of friends until later on. I have my roommate and I have a lexical around my dorm, but I felt so lonely and I talked to other people and they said the same thing. So I think that knowing that college just get lonely sometimes, like it's something that a lot of people feel and you're not alone if you feel like that and that's something that just happens with college and pretty common. The next thing is that the best college isn't always what's best. I don't know when, but I remember hearing this, and I felt like it reflected so much on how I felt my senior year well, my senior year of high school and that a lot of people, like, needed to hear this because it was much like you in high school. I feel like a lot of people who go into college or like are looking into colleges feel like they have to apply all these like, really, really good schools like you sees an Ivy leagues. You know, all these schools that with so much recognition, even though it is a school that's like one of the best to go thio and super respected and all that type of stuff, it's not necessarily the best college for you, and I personally knows so many people who have gone to these really great elite colleges and hated them and then end up going to these other schools that are not so like, respected as other colleges and and a thriving and It's like what's best for them and they end up having the best time. It wasn't necessary, like really hard school to get into, and it's like a lot of people's, like safety school or whatever. Even though I could get into other schools, I just felt like it doesn't matter if that's like it easy schooling into or not like I that, like that is the right school think a lot of people feel the same way. College isn't necessarily what's best, even though the certain school with so much recognition everyone do you to go there versus another school that you really want to go to. Don't just choose it because it's harder school to get into, like, really think about whether you would have a great experience at that school, and if it's the best school that you think is for you and I'll not know the next thing is transferring is okay. I think a lot of people their freshman year when they don't think that they want to continue at their school anymore, like end of wanting to transfer it shouldn't be like a frowned upon thing. People transfer from other schools because obviously before your truth in school, like you have no idea how you actually are gonna be at that school. If you end up wanting to transfer like that's okay, don't ever feel like you let yourself down Or that you're disappointing other people because this is all about us individual in your own experience with college and your own personal life and journey. So if you decide that you want to transfer knock school that you decided first go to isn't best, then that's OK. And there should be people who support you in your decision as well. It's crazy because Al everyone I talked to was like, I'm so glad I stuck it out because my software, you're so much better like still honey people. If you would spread school for you or anything, like I would just wait it out as long as you can't, because you never know if, like just waiting it out. Yeah, those are all of my things that no one told me going into college and what a lot of people don't talk about with college and like the truth about college and everything.