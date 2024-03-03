The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Everyone's in today's game going to be sharing with you guys some sorority, recruitment out ideas. The guys are all the outfits I wore last year while I was going to recruit my So I hope you guys can get some inspiration and ideas for office that you guys gonna need, cause I know I went through like a lot of these videos because I had no idea what to wear. For example, like Day one, it's mystery more casual. Then as it goes on you, just you get dressed here and, like the last say you wear like a dress and heels for profit. Okay, so for set one day, what I wore these shorts that I got from a boutique by my house, and I also got just a plain white V neck from Nordstrom, and I paired those two together with Justin. I repaired it all with the same simple necklace like you guys could see. So I wore this necklace for all the whole entire week. I just wanted something else, would be very simple and could match with all the office I'm wearing. So for set one day two, it's kind of like the same thing. So I wore the simple, plain black shorts with, like this like a scallop detail on the bottom, and I got those from H and M, and I paid it up with this white off the shoulder top from Brandy Melville, and I brought that for my friend, and again I paired it with the same gold simple bar necklace again with the same shoot. So I wore the shoes like a majority of recruitment, because, you know, I shouldn't feel like you guys need to buy a completely new outfits for every day for recruitment because that could get really expensive. Then the shoes I wore, the same one so said to It's going to get a little bit just here from just wearing like shorts and a top. So maybe for the side, you're gonna be wanting to wear skirts or rompers. Ever said to Day one? I wore a robber, but the first time do your laundry at school, it shrunk, so I don't have with me anymore. I'll just show pictures of different robbers that you guys can wear that are super Q and like those are super nice because they're a little bit dressier than just waiting like shorts on the top, but it's still casual and comfortable. So for set to day two, I just wore denim skirt and paired it with another off the shoulder. So when I wore the Romper where the same black strappy sandals and then with this outfit, I wore the same black strappy sandals. I wore the same shoes and the same necklace now, so war just Alex and Ani bracelet. So those were my pieces of jewelry that they wore the entire week. I think the main thing beggars on remember is that you want to make sure you're feeling confident in the outfits that you're wearing. Then just use this as like inspiration to get like what your style is, because I know there's like a lot of videos that give explanation of outfit ideas, but just like incorporate like something that you would normally wear so while shopping for office, it's a lot of things I thought was what I would actually wear this, and a lot of times like off. It's like, No, I wouldn't normally wear this like I wouldn't buy it because I want to make sure that I'm gonna be comfortable and confident and whatever wearing Okay, So for set three, that's like house tours. This day it's more like wearing like sundresses. You want to start wearing wedges and that, like I love wearing wedges and heels because I'm like only 51 So I like feeling taller or this sundress that I got from Francesca's. I wore these to my high school graduation, so again, recycling something that I already four and 1/2 and yeah, they were with the necklace. If you guys saw my experience video, all of these office I'm wearing in that and a piece of advice that I want to give you guys was during like, this day, like I started to, like, stress out because people like, even like the day before, and especially to say, like, I started to notice that people were wearing outfits that were way just here than what I had. And I was going off like it because I know you have a panel in it comes up with a video every summer giving you guys like Alfie Idea. I was like, you know, like, the video said, like like sundresses alleges, like I was getting, like, really like, caught up in my head. But I don't feel like that at all because of one, like the girls in the houses are not gonna like base a decision based on what you're wearing. I'm like, Oh, she's not as fancy like they're not gonna make the decisions off of what you're wearing. Two, they're not gonna be remembering what you wore that day. So don't feel stressed out that, like if someone's wearing something nicer than you or like question, you're off it because as long as you feel confident like you guys were good house. Remember that as the week goes on as your guys officer getting nicer, store the girls in the house that you're talking to. If you are gonna be wearing wedges or heels for any of the days, make sure you guys bring like, an extra pair of six sandals. Like our seas are going to be giving you guys like gallon size like Ziploc bags to Paul of your belongings in there and definitely ran kills any of these days bring like, some extra sandals. So I brought my ring bows the days I was wearing my wedges. I only know what I would do is just like put on my sandals from walking a house to house and read before we'd go into the house is when I put on my wedges or heels or whatever, so definitely make sure you bring like sandals If you are planning on wearing heels for any other days, Okay, so now for preference, this is like the ceremony where you go to only two houses, and that's when you like, make your decision and stuff. So I wore this blue dress from Francesco's, and I heard her like that. Again, I brought sandals for this day as well only for the hills. Once I was in the houses and, yeah, and then again, I wore the same bar necklace. Oh, yeah, those are all the outfits that I work for women last year, and hopefully you guys could get some ideas of what you guys can wear this year and definitely check out like Pinterest boards and you ve Pamela Nick. 