So today's video is going to be what to wear to college parties and more specifically at the University of Arizona. So that's why I wanted to make this video for you guys if you're gonna be attending there this year and kind of want some direction of what people wear. So I'm just going to show you some outfits that I normally wear when I go out and what I see a lot of other people wearing, So I hope this can help you in some way. Yeah, of course, always wear what you feel comfortable in if this is totally not something you'd wear than don't wear it. A lot of guys wanted to see this video of, like what to kind of wear from parties. The weather is really warm, So at night people kind of wear less clothes, then probably other schools, because I visiting my sister and Orient because that's where she went to school. A lot of people were a lot more bundled up because, of course, it's freezing there, but in Arizona, it's a lot warmer. So I'm gonna show you guys the tops that I would wear. Let's start off with the tops that I'd wear. So the first top I'd wear is like this tube top. Make sure you find anything that you're wearing out affordable because you're gonna be really sad if something gets ruined and then another to talk. So you could totally wear that for going out because you're not have to worry about it getting ruined if you spent a lot of money on it because it's pretty cheap, like I've gone so many shirts for, like, 10 bucks and they're cute when I wear them all the time every time I go out, So yeah, I'm also gonna put other pictures of other tops that I own because a lot of my shirts are in a band from when I moved and I didn't take all that out. Put up pictures So you really like the top so you can see dozens were super cute, and they have, like so many different colors on different sites that you confined. It's super cute and opening the back and then also like lace tops and body suits. They're super cute, and a lot of people wear those because it's like super easy. So Bachmann's are like my go to so with any of the top. Like a denim skirt that I'd wear a different kind of black skirt with these, like rings on the sides. If it's cold, or do you go for some black jeans, plain ones or ones with rips in them and even some regular plain denim jeans? So these air like all the bottoms that I wear when I go out like I literally just it's where the same, like five skirts and then, like eight tops and just change it all. I didn't know to wear booties before went, but it really helps so much with your confidence, like I love wearing any type of hell because I'm very short. Their disgusting because I wear these like every single time I go out, This is what I'm wearing. These were like 20 bucks, So I wear these all the time. Are you still wear these when I don't want to wear those fools in my favor and I literally can't find those anywhere. So I'm gonna sacrifice and just continue wearing these because it doesn't even matter like you want to make sure your shoes aren't your favorite because they're going to get a drink spilled on them, get stuffed on, and you have to be walking on gravel like you don't want to do without it all. Honestly, don't think I wear these out just because I kind of want to keep these were like my nicer outfits. So if you do wanna wear shoes like this, you totally can. Also you don't only have to wear black booties like I have white booties on the ward up pictures. So like any outfit you work top and a skirt and booties like you're good to go Super cute outfit. So that's what I wear for the shoes and because it's kind of like the same formula. I always kind of like change it out with, like, a different accessory in belt and stuff like these lies the belts wear oil where, like my future, about also what I wanted to say about the shoes. I'm Do you know a lot of people who do prefer wearing sneakers to the frauds and totally do that Even had a comment on my what? To expect. A college parties, like someone said, always wear sneakers to the brats. I honestly never do that because I just much rather wear like a booty. If you don't wanna wear booties and you'd rather wear sneakers, go for it. I wear that more like on Saturdays and help me get into what we were on Saturdays, too, after I talked about these belts and accessories. This is like a chamber I wear, and typically where these Morse like on a Saturday. Yeah, that's pretty much what I wear on a Thursday and a lot of other people, kind of where those types of outfits. So for pool parties, everyone just wears like a bikini top in like shorts and people like dress it up. I don't own dogs, but I will wear like Air Force one's Converse bands, anything like that. That's typically what everyone wears when they go out, and I'm gonna show doing these office together so you guys can see what it's like on and that's the end of this video. I hope you guys enjoyed it and remember to wear whatever makes you guys feel comfortable and confident.