A look at a typical Classroom at Berkeley
A look at a typical discussion room on campus. Discussions are mandatory for most classes and give you time to interact with your graduate student instructor in a smaller setting aside from large lectures.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
This is a smaller type of class, and we have It's used more for discussions. There's seventeen people in the class, and it's taught by a grad student instructor, Jesse, on DH. So it's obviously, as you can see, much smaller than the big lecture halls that hold about five hundred students.