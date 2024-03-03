The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Think of though Main stacks, the underground library, the big white library in front of more ugly, the library that is shown all throughout the movies. The most vital part is, Why is it important? Weiss's library important? Anybody else? This library is Berkeley. When somebody goes to a tour, everybody shows his library. It is a collection of data and knowledge that produces the production of the future. Here at Berkeley, if you don't go into dough, you're not a student, then that's pointblank. Period is a place where students can come together and thrive and produce knowledge in the sense that no other school can't is really beautiful and really amazed to see its progress and its progression. House became more beautiful for the one hundred fifty years has been existence door library always be the existence of beauty here at Berkeley and will continue to do so until Berkeley finally shuts down when, probably when the roads over the library was a beautiful scene day and night.