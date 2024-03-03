The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

If you had to give just one piece of advice to us perspective, Berkeley student, what would you say? Enjoy your senior year. Just fully commit when you come here to everything that's going around. If you see a protest happening, Vice Brow, that's okay. Live in the moment, Really? Try to take your college experience and treated as a formative time. Let college because it's going to And it's so much more fun if you just take it for the ride. What Cal spear organization are you part of? So I'm on couch. I got into the school, and then I tried out, And I need Is that how all the Cheer team is? How all the dance team is? And all the spirits? Awesome.