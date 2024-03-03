The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Can you talk a little bit about the specific college that your end with in Berkeley? Yes. So I'm in the College of Natural Resources, which is one of the smaller colleges on campus. Most of the majors are in letters and sciences, which is like the main college. College of Natural Resources is like this small college vibe that I was really looking for. I'm so happy that I got a minute Wei have, like our own little area in this part of campus, I think I don't know. It's absolutely awesome because I can really get to know my professors to know my advisors, to know the people in my major. There's only ten freshmen in my major, by the way. It's absolutely amazing because I feel like I'm kind of separate from what everyone else says. So if you have the chance to and you're interested in applying to college, it's a little bit smaller. I would definitely recommend that because it's like, so much more personalized and you might get literally any public University.