Berkeley Quad - Memorial Glade
The green of Berkeley is really green! This video shows the nature of the quad and how the students interact with it. The quad is one where sports happen, clubs thrive and students sleep. Enjoy!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Ah, the quad, the beautiful quiet in front of the big library. It's a place usually where it's pretty popular. Because I wanted to serve the community, that's you know where I go to Berkeley, kind of, Yeah, of the blade of the choir. I don't have any friends, but what's more, just enjoy the beauty and just enjoy that nature. The quad is one Just want a place where students can link up and have fun and the right together. It's a place where people play football, play hard, work, quitted and just have fun and relax and stop being a student for a while.