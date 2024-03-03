The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Ah, the quad, the beautiful quiet in front of the big library. It's a place usually where it's pretty popular. Because I wanted to serve the community, that's you know where I go to Berkeley, kind of, Yeah, of the blade of the choir. I don't have any friends, but what's more, just enjoy the beauty and just enjoy that nature. The quad is one Just want a place where students can link up and have fun and the right together. It's a place where people play football, play hard, work, quitted and just have fun and relax and stop being a student for a while.