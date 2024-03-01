The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What's up, guys? We're hearing Tallapoosa. It's really massive, and it's only one day from thirty seven, So they have clubs lined up all over the place. So it's kind of like, you know, water bottle and then, like, minutes pretty. So there's a bunch of clubs here, and there's also frats that you can check out one's actually coed on this is Bye. Can you tell me more about what you guys do in every single meeting? Waste a lot of professional. That's our House members of my positions over professional development and shadowing opportunities. Way also go on trips, Tim and schools like you, Davis, just remember. What's your favorite experience about way? I'm more interested in video. We're student way illustrator to target me. You have, like, any, like particular focus Searching a video editing club on only recommendation I could find from other way. Her name is Jessica likes long, like a hundred dollars just plugging on the trail. It's also your live longer than her till you're God, She's she's wait.