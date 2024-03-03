The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, So what we did with our dorm is we kind of decked it out with some lights, As you can see, think they're technically not allowed because it's like a fire hazard. They honestly make the rooms so much prettier because the room on Lee comes this like, bright, super like or be moon looking light thing. What we did is we brought in some string lights. It's a lot of ambient lighting, which is really nice. What else? I highly, highly highly recommend bringing your own desk lamp like one of these, because at night it just gets really dark. It's super nice to have this on a night just like shining at your workspace. I love having my mug Whenever I'm studying, I loved have my drinks. I literally have an entire I have, like, an entire, like stash of snacks back here like those air snacks. It's everything in here or snacks like I love it. I recommend packing like for sure, like a lot of my clothes do not fit in the closet. This might not be a problem for some people, but it's a little bit of a problem for us. My pro tip is if you're going to bring something or, like, buy something new, have a place in mind for because you don't want to buy something and not know where to put it. That's how let clutter starts, and it just becomes a mess. I just have like face wash, body wash all that stuff. I recommend getting a life one of the shower caddies that you put over a hook because the thing is like you, I personally would never want to put my caddy on the ground like that just seems nasty to me because you don't know what's on the ground. I recommend getting one that fits over the shower hook. We brought a little water filter, which is really nice. Um, whenever you want to drink water, you know, you have clean water right there. From what I've heard, Berkeley top water is actually really good. I've just never had it because we have the water filter. It's like, why not just use the water filter, you know, um and yeah, that's all I have.