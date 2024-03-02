The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

We're now in my release, the first doing walking in the open door and my roommate. One weekend when I left, he came back and he paying out with some of these No one's over my desk something. Tell Rex she walking with you, Stevie, during the everything Always being overly stalling man assassinated but good laundry only See that such a club for students comes in questionnaires. This only you back from actual trees yourself St. Beijing Star police cars because Now, that is my little moves. Where? God, for several, appreciate this summer in Brooklyn Park. Now these which is a community of past, kind of a month now, and this is kind of my life, my neighbor to me, you know, sexy star right there. You know, here is mine because it's just it's so much closer that actually might trouble product. You really What kind of alone? Something he's driving. You decide stuff his desperate, minty, actually, that collage, it's our classes are really funny. I mean every used his stressor and coming here, my guess which is right by the door, right about Tito first started, right? I use used just for you because you never do it. I will be nice and clean with video, but it's really created using usually a person so that's it. Get a living, unsuspecting girl, right? So be it, Joy. You can look at a luxurious hotel isn't affected. It's a hidden gem in UC Berkeley because it's a community that builds family. It's a house where, if it's thirty seven students off from a Hispanic Issa in which you basically cultivate and basically Shinza Taconic history and her rich past, it's very violent. Because these forty students live in one floor and there are bound. You're kind of forced to, in a sense to cooperate and converse to talk about the future. Talk about the nuances of being Hispanic and growing up in a low income community, because most times not if you see a correlation, if most times, not if you're a minority, you're probably broke or poor really low income. So we all sure lying common and I've, you know, gratefully have been a part of Castle's Magnum Ota and have really growing thrive based on its implications and just to hit it. Jam Berkeley because it will bring people together and the whale former society that's greater than anyone else can see. With its thirty seven members, I think Casa Madonna Mona is the best team house and is the best in gym because, no, never, ever. Well, somebody talk about it until housing comes out. Even when housing comes out, nobody knows until they fully understand implications. Once, once the school year starts and everybody has a form a said they don't know, they don't talk to me when you're in Casa all your form, it's becoming family. You know, about the name last name, their family rather from and we're part of the country or the globe there from it's really beautiful. It if I want, if I want to give you like something of a comparison, I compare it like a fryer, so already combined because it's still close. There's no hazing, and it's just something that's very beautiful. Can't thank you enough for being a part of Casa all his life is that it's gonna be a lot of time for nap, even if it's ten minutes before class. You're not surrounded with people that, like, just get you know, you know, you're one hundred percent what you're going through. Yeah, starting over the constantly be like putting, actually. What? You're what you want to say, what you're feeling, You know, people don't donors that No, they don't get to us that they haven't been around you that long. So it was like, with time people certainly getting to know you, you know? And that's what was fresher. In the beginning, it was like, Whoa, why can't I just be at that level? You know, you can't be in Rome in a day.