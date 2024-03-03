The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now I am heading down to downtown Berkeley to get some gelato with my roommates. What I want to show yesterday is how easy public transportation is in Berkeley. As a birthday student, what you get is you get what's known as a Clipper card, and this allows you public transportation pretty much like through any agency in the Bay Area, which is really, really nice, and you get free bus rides through a C transit and buses right here. So we're now in downtown first week, and as you can see, there's a lot of city life. We have the participation where you can access even more public transportation.