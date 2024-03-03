Exploring Downtown Berkeley!
It was Friday night, so I headed out with my roommates to Downtown Berkeley. We got some gelato, and we also enjoyed some live music while we were there. Berkeley has some incredible nightlife, and there is always something to do in this city. The campus is completely surrounded by diverse restaurants, museums, and more!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So right now I am heading down to downtown Berkeley to get some gelato with my roommates. What I want to show yesterday is how easy public transportation is in Berkeley. As a birthday student, what you get is you get what's known as a Clipper card, and this allows you public transportation pretty much like through any agency in the Bay Area, which is really, really nice, and you get free bus rides through a C transit and buses right here. So we're now in downtown first week, and as you can see, there's a lot of city life. We have the participation where you can access even more public transportation.