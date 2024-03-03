Learn what its like to transition to Communal Bathrooms...
Something to note about Berkeley, bathrooms are all gendered. There are options for living on single gendered floors if desired. Mary will explain what it’s like to share a bathroom with her entire floor and gives you a good tip you should listen to!!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
There's a bathroom on all the levels you can see. Yeah, Andrea, There's a wandering illness for kind of looks like the one I should. The difference is they have a smaller one on their floor. Where is we? Have a big one, Two, um, a big one for the whole, willing to use the restroom. Then there's another shower that's just like a curtain. Now you've seen a double sweet and a regular trouble.