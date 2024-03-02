The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm staying at the unit to elevators behind me. We got the Russians of the year, so all the showers are in the side to you, and then we do the laundry inside here. So we're inside the dorms, and I want you guys to meet my roommates. You got Justin here? Uh, he's a junior transfer student, and then we have Mr. Yeah. You want to introduce yourself? Like what? Your hobby. He's also a freshman like me on DH. What's your hobbies to this on guitar? Yes, I get Sorry. I sleep on the bottom because I actually roll it around a lot. Joy's actually, there's also one on the back. Where'd you guys go today when we left the crossroads rate? Oh, yeah. Way came back first, and then he took, like, two hours. Now, last place, league time, and then toward campus. What about the library? Yeah, we actually went to the letters and sign Spelling, too. We tried to find the adviser we were asking people all around with. So I was trying to find the tower in the back over here. What kind of artsy? Not small, but I just brought a lot. Then there's also lockers in the showers, so you can just use your keys and, um, yeah. This's one of the annual night, for they have a sip line amusement park set up. Trying to see if we could go around the other side to get a better view of the place. Wait lining Attracting This's what we're gonna do before. We're back from, uh, big night and we actually didn't go on any attractions that are because there are long lines in each one of them and they just weren't worth the wait. So how do you guys think of the big night wind? It was a Berber man.