Meet Megan! And get ready to experience UC Berkeley through her eyes!
Hi everyone, I’m Megan! I will be your tour guide at the University of California, Berkeley. This school tops the charts for academics but is also beautiful and exciting as well. Get to know a few things about me before you get started on your tour.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
My name is Megan, and I'm going to spend the next few days show you guys around the place that I call home at the beautiful University of California, Berkeley. So before we get started, a few things about me, I am a freshman intending on majoring in legal studies, and I'm from San Diego, California a couple clubs that I'm a part of here are you see, Rally committee, which I will tell you guys about, and I'm also part of Cal redirect, So let's go.