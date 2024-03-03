The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Can you introduce yourself and tell us a little bit about you? Okay. I'm a junior majoring in political science on hoping to minute in prison concept studies and global poverty and practice. Why did you choose UC Berkeley Kulick, while you two still apply here? I think because I didn't think I'd get in your But I applied here because I wanted to study international relations. That was something that wasn't offered in the undergraduate level in my city. Also for the exposure off international relations, doing bookies reputation in it.