Because I wanted to tell you about the different housing options that you'd have assistant here at UC Berkeley. I showed you our unit to courtyard, and they do socials. Where is Unit one and to share Crossroads Cafe three is the dining hall at Unit three. If you have any dietary restrictions, you won't be able to find something to eat There. I eat there a lot because my room it's vegetarian. Uh, Unit three also has bear market, so you can actually spend your meal points there, and I buy a lot of fruit there next to my room. So those of the units then we also have Clark Kerr, which is I will try and walk up there. It's kind of far it's about a twenty minute walk from campus, but the rooms are bigger. It used to be where all the athletes I've now, anyone can live there. They have their own dining hall, which I have been told has really good brunch that I need to go check out. Do you care how far the walk is? Would you rather have a bigger room? I have to walk a little bit. They're all different prices, so just depends what type of room and where you want it. The last option is there's also stern and Foothill. I'm not sure Stern and Foot Horrell are both on the north side of campus. I have a friend that lives in Foothill, kind of a truck to get there. Just think about, you know, would you rather have a bigger room? Would rather walk a little further? Foothill is, if you're an engineer. Next engineering quad. You're history, major. I don't recommend it because it is about day, fifteen minutes from campus. There's also Bowls Hall, which, for some reason no one really knows about. It's an old, renovated castle that was donated to the university. It is a supper application to get in because it's run by the alumni association. You don't have an R A. They have their own dining hall. Um, it's not technically a dorm, but it is a living option for you guys. So I have friends live an apartment off campus that our freshman Phew, wanna live in comm. You, um, you can get parking passes, so really just It's whatever's best for you, and we'll help you be the most successful here.