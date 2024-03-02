The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

As you can see, the architecture in here is absolutely stunning. You find any little place that's quiet in here? Study. They have a lot of meeting rooms that you can kind of reserve, just really helpful concrete projects. This is something I want to point attempting to, uh, Berkeley is very focus on accepting and, you know, kind of allowing anyone a spot on Cape. So whether you identify something, uh, have preferred pronouns. Everyone here is really good about making everyone comfortable making this a safe space for ever.