The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So it looks like there's a soccer picking contents over there. People are handing out this's very territory signs. Is that what you see is what we hold Golden Bear Cafe called G B C. Alexa there stands here. What's your favorite part about Berkeley? No. The spirit of California. So Alexa is in road racked and rally committee with me and Conrad is invalid. Did you know that first football game ever played in? Is that our old field? Which, with a designed by John our just and it was all the sights of value, life size, building.