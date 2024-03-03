The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

That is one of the different clubs that has dogged on campus, and they are my favorite. You will not appreciate dogs until it is the middle midterms, and you are stressed and you have been sleeping. Then you see a dog on Cuba's and you scope at them. Berkeley is really into mental health and making sure that everyone is okay and trying to manage their chefs. There are times we're gonna get stressed that's inevitable. He does a really good job of helping students get through that way. Have the tank center counseling, which is our kind of university health center, and they're counseling is amazing. You could just go drop in whenever we are now walking back to where I live. I live in one of the Doering centers, called the units. We'll just kind of further, and we have three different units one, two and three. There's much of, um, little shops, so she does that.