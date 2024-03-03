Megan tells you about the Bus System at Berkeley
Something students are never told to think about when picking a college is transportation! The bus system in Berkeley makes everything accessible and you never need to worry about having a car! There is also a subway like system called BART for when you want to go over to SF for a day or to Concord for a concert.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
As I said before, I'm there once a week for physical therapy on my back. I wanted to talk to you guys about the bus system. So Berkeley allows us to use all the public A C transit buses for free student passed.