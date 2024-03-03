The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

How would you say the food options are honored around campus for the dining hold? I know like opinions. Why dutiful? For this? I was mostly over here with a But a lot of people find it to be really limiting, but as in definitely provide for you like you. I know I don't find Indian full on campus, but otherwise, like you find Nick sandwiches, Vegas movies, There's lots of options that you have.