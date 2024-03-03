The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this is for more, for that's a mouthful library. This is the quote noisy, for which is still really, quite and for reference. There is the blade that I showed you guys right over there is Don't library, so everything's pretty close. There's walkers that you can move your stuff over here. There's not pods over in the corner, always full, and I want them.