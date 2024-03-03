The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

For the record, I wasn't able to recording Cafe three. So video you're seeing right now is use the outsider just my food, because if they were to catch me recording, I probably be spend it. Now I'm completely line, but there's a strict no recording policy, so I try my best. Just no respect the policy at Berkeley, but Cafe three is the most famous resident hall dining hall. If you want to know about the meal plans, I'll do another video about it. It's really good Cafe at times, and sometimes I really wish it was just like that.